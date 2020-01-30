The Sooke Trading Post, also known as the ‘tin grotto’ has reached the end of the road. The municipality will now move to demolish the usightly structure. (Tim Collins - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke takes next step to demolish unsafe building

Owner failed to take any action to fix problem

The District of Sooke will demolish an unsafe downtown building because no action was taken by the owner.

Under a remedial action order issued by district council Nov. 18, the owner of the “Tin Grotto,” which has major structural issues, had until Jan. 18 to either make the building, at 2076 Otter Point Rd., structurally sound and safe or demolish the structure before the district stepped in to do the work.

In September, a municipal staff report stated the building was unsafe, citing a central beam in the building had dropped two feet. Prior to that revelation, there were complaints of rat infestations and materials stacked inside and outside the building.

To protect the public, the district council ordered the remedial action from the property owner.

On numerous occasions, the building’s owner Dennis Woodward of Denwood Holdings Ltd., ducked the district’s attempts to serve him with the legal papers.

(Woodward did appear before council in November with a convoluted plan to save the property. He claimed parts of the staff report were untrue, while at the same time admitting losing interest in doing what was necessary to save the property).

“Council was resolved on this decision and the community now just wants it to make it happen,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

The district will issue a tender to demolish the building, but the costs are unknown until contaminants on the property can be assessed.

The cost of the demolition will be put on the taxes of the site if the owner does not pay the bill. If the taxes are not paid, eventually the property would go to tax sale.

This is the second time that a Sooke property owned by Woodward has faced demolition.

In March 2017, another of his holdings at 6723 Ayre Rd. was cited under the unsightly premises bylaw. That move forced the building’s demolition as well.

The Tin Grotto was constructed in the 1940s by Bill Lindley, and served as Sooke’s first machine shop. Later it was converted to Sooke Trading, a sort of eclectic market of all manner of used materials before shuttered a decade ago and left vacant since then.

• Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

RELATED: Building to face wrecking ball

RELATED: Lost interest in the building


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Blanshard Block developer aims to complete heritage, tower project without displacing current tenants
Next story
RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

Just Posted

Blanshard Block developer aims to complete heritage, tower project without displacing current tenants

Community members commend the move at public meeting on Wednesday night

Greater Victoria pharmacies sell out of masks, hand sanitizer in wake of coronavirus

Island Health sees slight increase in hospital visits

Sidney business may have been used as ‘sophisticated drug production site’

Firearm, fentanyl, cocaine and cash seized from three Greater Victoria locations

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended for six more months, allowed to leave four nights per week

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

PHOTOS: Families take part in Family Literacy Week Kick off at Juan De Fuca library

The week runs from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you concerned about the coronavirus?

The coronavirus which has sparked concern around the globe has now arrived… Continue reading

New trial ordered in ‘brutal’ murder of Vanderhoof man

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

VIDEO: A third confirmed case of Coronavirus in Canada leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 30

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global emergency

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths due to the coronavirus

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

Jet skis towing tubers on the river? Lake Cowichan council concerned

A Transport Canada rep says there is support for the town if they decide on restrictions

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Most Read