Sooke to discuss whether to give Sooke Food Bank one-time ‘COVID donation’

Sooke council is set to discuss whether Sooke Food Bank should receive a one-time donation from the district to help cover their exceeding budget costs for this year.
On Wednesday (Dec. 16), Coun. Jeff Bateman will bring forward the idea to provide a one-time COVID donation, made available from the council contingency funds.
The district sets aside $80,000 in a contingency fund each year.
The Sooke Food Bank Society spent $278,000 last year, and this year expects to top $310,000, said president Kim Metgzer.
Metgzer told council recently the food bank needs more space, which would allow it to distribute more food.
