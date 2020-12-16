Sooke to discuss whether to give Sooke Food Bank one-time ‘COVID donation’

Council to decide at special meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16

On Dec. 16, Sooke council is set to discuss whether they can support the Sooke Food Bank with a one-time ‘COVID donation’, made available from the district’s contingency fund. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sooke council is set to discuss whether Sooke Food Bank should receive a one-time donation from the district to help cover their exceeding budget costs for this year.

On Wednesday (Dec. 16), Coun. Jeff Bateman will bring forward the idea to provide a one-time COVID donation, made available from the council contingency funds.

The district sets aside $80,000 in a contingency fund each year.

The Sooke Food Bank Society spent $278,000 last year, and this year expects to top $310,000, said president Kim Metgzer.

Metgzer told council recently the food bank needs more space, which would allow it to distribute more food.

