Sooke Fire Rescue photo

Sooke to host major firefighting conference

B.C. Fire Training Officers Association annual symposium begins today

Firefighters from across the province will take part in training exercises in the Sooke Region beginning this weekend.

The B.C. Fire Training Officers Association annual conference is a seven-day educational seminar that includes both classroom and hands-on training.

The exercises in Sooke, Metchosin and Otter Point involve survival, rescue and recovery operations.

About 130 fire training officers from B.C., Alberta and Washington State will take part in the conference. It’s expected to generate $2.7 million back into the local economy.

“It’s a rare opportunity to have such high-quality training for our volunteers and career staff so close to home,” said Sooke Fire Chief Kenn Mount.

The training covers everything from surface water rescue to vehicle extrication and flat roof fires.

Sooke was picked to host the conference after another community backed out.

“There was a last minute request for someone to step up,” Mount said. “They (the BCFTOA) knew we could pull it off, and have the facilities and the ability to host a conference on short notice.

“We’re definitely recognized in B.C. as a leading fire department. A lot of it has to do with the staff we have here and our successful training weekends with other fire departments in the region for several years.”

Sooke, Metchosin and Otter Point firefighters will work behind the scenes all week supporting services to the conference from providing rides for delegates to facilitating training sessions. Mount will lead some training sessions.

The B.C. Fire Training Officers Association annual conference is the first among many first responder symposiums held in Greater Victoria in the coming weeks. This week’s conference in Sooke piggybacks on the Fire Chiefs Association of B.C. and the emergency management conferences that will be held soon in Victoria.

“It’s important we have these types of sessions ahead of our peak fire season,” Mount said.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline: How we got here

Just Posted

Meet the 2018 Tour de Rock team

Retired Spectrum principal among team introduced at Spectrum

Teen Victoria brothers receive award for saving family from house fire

Sam and Finn Parker kept cool when their home started to burn and got three people out

Saanich Inlet bridge billion-dollar price tag too expensive says ministry

Malahat alternatives not practical from engineering, budget standpoint

Vehicle crosses into median and flips on Pat Bay Hwy

The vehicle landed upside down in oncoming lanes of traffic on the McKenzie overpass

WATCH: Final thoughts before the 75th Swiftsure Yacht Race

Nautical stories and racing strategies of some of the 200 crews heading out to sea Saturday

Trans Mountain pipeline: How we got here

A look at the Kinder Morgan expansion, decades in the making

B.C.’s devastating 2017 wildfire season revisited in new book

British Columbia Burning written by CBC journalist Bethany Lindsay

Beekeepers offer to pick up unwanted swarms

Capital Region Beekeepers Association sets up swarm line for residents to call

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Catalyst Paper to sell U.S. mills to Chinese company

Sale will allow company to focus on B.C. interests, says president Ned Dwyer

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

‘They are playing on people’s sympathy and their greed’

Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West

Mike Harcourt says Canada is about to enter a new gold rush with many dreaming of striking it rich

Most Read