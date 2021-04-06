Many youth in Sooke feel disconnected and unrepresented, and want more diverse recreation options, a new study found. (Pixabay.com)

Many youth in Sooke feel disconnected and unrepresented, and want more diverse recreation options, a new study found. (Pixabay.com)

Sooke youth want more recreation options

Young people feel disconnected and unrepresented: study

According to a new study, there are diverse options for activities and groups for young people in Sooke, but many youth feel disconnected and unrepresented.

The study, which interviewed 238 youths and youth service providers, was released on March 22, found young people are often just “hanging out” in town or gaming in isolation.

The Sooke Region Communities Health Network (SRCHN) commissioned the youth program feasibility study last fall to determine what programming would meet youth needs at a proposed elders centre on Lot A.

ALSO READ: New program to provide recovery beds for at-risk Greater Victoria youth

The complex will include at least 76 affordable housing rental units for individuals 55 plus and an elder’s centre on the ground floor for socializing, recreation, information resources, and enrichment. Space would be shared with young people and seniors.

“There were lots of ideas from youth in terms of space for arts, life skills, health and recreation,” Mary Dunn, president of SRCHN, told district council. “They also seemed excited about doing intergenerational programming.”

One notable deficiency in Sooke is the lack of mental health services for youth, the study found.

Youth also felt there needed to be a variety of recreation opportunities across the district.

Youth service providers in Sooke are interested in supporting a youth program with part-time staffing and structural support. Still, no organizations can offer financial support, the study found.

READ: Extended pandemic feeding the anxieties of B.C.’s youth

The youth service providers were optimistic about an intergenerational program and the varied ways it could support connections with youth and older adults, Dunn said.

“One of the biggest things that stands out to me is the youth willingness to engage and make some changes,” Coun. Al Beddows said.

The next step for the project is to go back to the youth service providers to encourage them to move the project forward.

“We need to ask who can step up and coordinate youth activities across Sooke, including the elder centre,” Dunn said.

“Even if space is available, somebody needs to coordinate it. Otherwise, it’s going to fail.”


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Younger, healthier people need intensive care quickly with variants of COVID-19: Tam
Next story
Victoria limits block of Vancouver Street to southbound traffic only for 18 months

Just Posted

Victoria guitarist Scott Murcheson won $1 million off of a Feb. 26 Lotto Max draw.
Victoria guitarist wins $1 million off Lotto Max ticket

Scott Murcheson bought the ticket at the Victoria Loft pub and won the prize in a Feb. 26 draw

Northbound traffic through the block of Vancouver Street between Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue is closed for 18 months starting April 6. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria limits block of Vancouver Street to southbound traffic only for 18 months

Northbound travel between Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue closed as of April 6

Many youth in Sooke feel disconnected and unrepresented, and want more diverse recreation options, a new study found. (Pixabay.com)
Sooke youth want more recreation options

Young people feel disconnected and unrepresented: study

(Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police warn parents after driver attempts to engage girl out walking

Teen runs away from suspect police say may have been intoxicated

Hatley Castle at Royal Roads University in Colwood. (Black Press Media file)
Royal Roads University in Colwood rolls out spring webinars

Multiple free virtual sessions to take place throughout April

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak grows to 18 players with Virtanen added to protocol list

A player on the COVID-19 protocol list has not necessarily tested positive

A lot of smoke can be seen from a boat fire on the Crofton waterfront Thursday evening. (Facebook photo)
Man’s retirement plan vanishes in flames on the Crofton waterfront

Firefighters douse burning boat to prevent spread to nearby vessels as blaze delays Saltspring ferry

Police tape is seen outside a Masonic Temple in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. A second Masonic Temple in the city of North Vancouver was later caught on fire, arson is being suspected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Alleged arsonist facing more charges in connection to North Vancouver Masonic hall fires

Benjamin Orion Carlson Kohlman has eight charges against him

Crofton Seawalk provides a great experience at any time of the year, like this March day. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Vancouver Island’s March turns out to be a lot drier than original forecasts

Rainfall total falls far below the normal amid frequent sunshine

New electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are offered for test drives at the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. electric vehicle sales charge ahead in pandemic 2020

Latest sales show North America’s highest adoption rate

Dogs and joggers have recently come across aggressive coyotes in Metro Vancouver, including in Stanley Park where there were more than a dozen attacks this winter. (Unsplash)
‘Never run from a coyote’: Canadians report increased sightings during pandemic

Dan Kraus, with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, gives advice on what people should do if they encounter a coyote

Campbell River Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance Service crews load an injured man into a basket stretcher on the rocks above Elk Falls on April 5. It’s believed the man slipped on the rocks and injured his leg, but the situation could have ended much more tragically, rescuers say. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Rescuers pluck injured man from slippery rocks above Elk Falls

Rescuers warn people to obey signage after latest incident at towering cascade near Campbell River

Most Read