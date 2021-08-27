The District of Sooke is set to begin major work on Church Road from Sooke Road to Wadams Way. (Contributed - District of Sooke)

Sooke’s Church Road paving expected to cause traffic delays

Road work scheduled from September to end of November

Church Road in Sooke is getting a facelift, and traffic disruptions are expected over the next two months.

Hazelwood Construction Services will upgrade utility services and resurfacing Church Road from Sooke Road to Wadams Way from early September to the end of November.

The work will cause traffic disruptions, and possible detours, the District of Sooke said in a press release. Hazelwood will work with affected residents to maintain access to their homes throughout the construction period.

Construction signs will be posted, and flagpersons will be on duty to assist with the traffic flow.

