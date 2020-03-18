Dentists across B.C. will no longer perform elective or non-essential procedures, the profession’s regulatory body announced March 16. (Black Press Media)

Sooke’s Otter Point Dental patients warned of coronavirus exposure

Staff member attended Vancouver conference, self-quarantined

Otter Point Dental is urging patients to take precautions after a staff member, who attended the Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver in early March, was possibly exposed to COVID-19.

The staff member is in self-quarantine and showing no signs of the COVID-19 virus.

One person who attended the dental conference in Vancouver on March 6 tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the health authority said. The risk to other participants is “extremely low,” but people are asked to watch for signs of fever, cough, headache, or shortness of breath.

Any patient who was in contact with any Otter Point Dental staff member after March 7 and until March 17 should

self-quarantine for the 14 day period from the date of their visit.

RELATED: B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

RELATED: B.C. dentists to suspend all elective, non-essential dental work due to COVID-19

“We are abiding by the information that we received from the public health officer, Bonnie Henry, who provides direction to BC 811 and BC COVID-19 Hotline. While this is precautionary instruction, it is imperative that we take this seriously as our patients and their health are our number one priority,” the clinic stated in an email message to patients on March 18.

Otter Point Dental is closed, but will remain open on Tuesdays and Fridays for emergency treatment.

Dentists across B.C. will no longer be performing elective or non-essential procedures, the profession’s regulatory body announced March 16. The College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia said the move was in line with recommendations from B.C. and federal officials.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Long line of trucks at B.C. crossing after Canada’s borders close to ‘non-essential’ travel
Next story
Stores dedicate early hours to seniors, health-compromised shoppers

Just Posted

Oak Bay couple has fingers crossed after spending $15,000 in order to get back to Canada amid COVID-19

The pair hope to catch a flight leaving Morocco on Thursday

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Rickter Scale: The stuff of legends

The Rickter Scale is a regular column

Langford Costco limits number of shoppers in store at one time

Langford encourages customers to avoid early morning shopping

Vancouver Island gas prices drop amid COVID-19 pandemic

GasBuddy says decreased demand for oil lowering worldwide gas prices

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83… Continue reading

Students at several colleges, universities asked to vacate dorms over COVID-19

Students said they understood why they were advised to move out, but were nonetheless stressed out

PHOTOS: Residents rescue dolphins stranded near Powell River

Dolphins were being hunted by orcas, ended up in a fishing trap

Surrey councillors under fire for behavior concerning pandemic travel guidelines

The Now-Leader has reached out to Mayor Doug McCallum on both matters, but has not yet received a response

VIDEO: B.C. teacher returns from Spain, makes impassioned plea to Canadians

“Stop making memes. It’s not a joke.”

VIDEO: Long line of trucks at B.C. crossing after Canada’s borders close to ‘non-essential’ travel

Vehicle traffic was sparse for those attempting to gain entry into Canada from Lynden, Wa.

Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals

COVID-19: Tofino asks visitors to postpone trips, return home

“For now, please enjoy Tofino vicariously through images and your memories of past visits.”

Most Read