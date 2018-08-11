Sound walls, excavation still to go as McKenzie Interchange passes halfway mark

The $85 million McKenzie interchange is past the halfway mark and while it’s only about a year away from completion, there are still a few major hurdles to pass before commuters can get excited.

The Galloping Goose McKenzie overpass is complete, however, the temporary pedestrian overpass between Portage Road and Marigold/Spectrum schools won’t upgraded until 2019.

Eighty-five thousand cars pass through the Trans Canada Highway intersection of McKenzie-Admirals each day.

Janelle Straite is leading the project as the regional deputy director with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. She took time to meet media on Friday morning for an update.

Blasting will continue between 8 and 10 p.m. as the new highway will be lowered seven meters, she said.

“We don’t know how much blasting we’ll need to do as we find more rock,” Staite said.

Soon-to-be installed green sound walls are sitting in piles along side of the highway just north of the temporary overpass with the frames for some of the sound walls already erected.

The next big change in traffic flow won’t come until November, Straite said.

