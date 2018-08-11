Sound walls, excavation still to go as McKenzie Interchange passes halfway mark

Video: Drone footage over the McKenzie interchange project

The $85 million McKenzie interchange is past the halfway mark and while it’s only about a year away from completion, there are still a few major hurdles to pass before commuters can get excited.

The Galloping Goose McKenzie overpass is complete, however, the temporary pedestrian overpass between Portage Road and Marigold/Spectrum schools won’t upgraded until 2019.

Eighty-five thousand cars pass through the Trans Canada Highway intersection of McKenzie-Admirals each day.

Janelle Straite is leading the project as the regional deputy director with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. She took time to meet media on Friday morning for an update.

Blasting will continue between 8 and 10 p.m. as the new highway will be lowered seven meters, she said.

“We don’t know how much blasting we’ll need to do as we find more rock,” Staite said.

Soon-to-be installed green sound walls are sitting in piles along side of the highway just north of the temporary overpass with the frames for some of the sound walls already erected.

The next big change in traffic flow won’t come until November, Straite said.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Remembering Victoria man, Jo Soluk
Next story
Cool Aid struggles to find temporary housing for Cedar Grove residents

Just Posted

Remembering Victoria man, Jo Soluk

Soluk passed away Aug. 1 after a tragic accident involving a garbage disposal truck

Pubic warned after second indecent act reported in Greater Victoria

A man approached a woman in Beacon Hill Park before exposing himself

Cool Aid struggles to find temporary housing for Cedar Grove residents

Renovations can’t start at 210 Gorge Rd. E. until homes are found

Rally to save Sir John A. Macdonald statue heading to Victoria City Hall

BC Proud has organized a protest after learning the statue will be removed Saturday morning

Sound walls, excavation still to go as McKenzie Interchange passes halfway mark

Video: Drone footage over the McKenzie interchange project

VIDEO: Oak Bay police issue ticket thanks to Twitter user

Dash cam footage captures vehicle barely slowing for stop sign

5 things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Check out dragon Boats, artists, football and more

Fat Girls hike too: Body-positive group looks to form new chapter in B.C.

Organizers are hosting a pop-up hike in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Wind a concern as new fire near Port Alberni grows

Beaufort Range fire still not under control: Coastal Fire Centre

Vic-City Swish bring their A game to nationals

Girls basketball team wraps up a third-place finish at national championships

Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos mom, newborn

Mother and child’s home invaded by a knife-wielding woman

‘I am just shaking:’ What people saw and heard during Fredericton shooting

A suspect opened fire and killed four people, two of them police officers, in a quiet neighbourhood

Emaciated orca gets first treatment after being spotted in B.C. waters

Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian Dr. Marty Haulena got a thorough look at the young orca

24 temperature records broken across B.C.

Extreme temperatures recorded in the southern half of the province

Most Read