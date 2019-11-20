South Cariboo Driver hits four cows due to fog

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing

Up to four cows were hit by a driver in the 100 Mile House area on Nov. 19 at 6:45 a.m.

100 Mile House RCMP attended the scene of the motor vehicle collision on Canim Hendrix Road near Archie Meadows Road, where the complainant, fortunately uninjured, reported that it was impossible to see the cattle due to the fog.

The owner of the cattle attended and assisted in the event. An additional vehicle was discovered to have hit one of the animals prior to the original call.

The investigation is ongoing.

