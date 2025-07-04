South-central B.C. basked in a 'substantially' warmer-than-normal June

It was also drier than normal as cities across the region failed to reach 30 per cent of their normal precipitation marks

It was a warmer-than-normal month for communities across B.C. Interior, including Kelowna, which posted its seventh hottest June since 1899.

Environment Canada says the Central Okanagan hub recorded a daily mean mark of 19.6 degrees Celsius, up from its average of 17.4 C.

Vernon and Penticton, meanwhile, posted mean temperatures of 18.8 C and 19 C, respectively, two degrees warmer than their normals.

"All three were warmer than normal, and fairly substantially," said Environment Canada meteorologist Matt Loney.

For more than 10 days, Okanagan communities have experienced daytime highs of at least 20 C.

More often than not, Loney said, temperatures have sat well above normal late June and early July marks of 26 C.

"It's noteworthy if it stretches past two or three weeks," the meteorologist said, adding that Kelowna hasn't seen a daytime high of lower than 20 C since June 23.

It was also a drier-than-normal month as Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton all failed to hit 30 per cent of their typical monthly precipitation marks.

"It's looking dry for the foreseeable future and unless we get a change in the upper circulation, it's going to be tough to get rain into the southern portion of B.C.," Loney said. "We don't see any major weather system that will be making its way (there)."

Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and temperatures between 31 C to 35 C across the Okanagan until July 9.

Overnight marks next week also could reach as high as 17 C, which would meet the criteria for a federal heat warning when combined with two consecutive daytime marks of 33 C.

"People should be aware that the potential is there for that," Loney said.