Keri Coles, of the Oak Bay News accepts her trophy for best Multimedia Feature.

South Island Black Press team captures multiple B.C. awards

Creative ad, Me Too at Work series, Pearl magazine, veteran tale earn B.C.-best trophies

South Island Black Press newsrooms earned four trophies during the B.C. and Yukon Community Newspaper Association annual awards Saturday night.

“Our talented team works hard to deliver their local community important information and this recognition supports their efforts,” said Associate Group Publisher Oliver Sommer. “We are proud of their accomplishments and thank both them and our loyal audience for keeping us connected.”

Victoria News designer Cara Robbins teamed with publisher Nick Warrington to win the Ad Campaign, Collaborative category for the ad they created for merchant Footloose Shoes, at the 2018 Ma Murray Awards gala held Saturday in Richmond.

The Oak Bay News’ Keri Coles won in the Multimedia Feature Story category for her story on how multiple serendipitous twists led a 92-year-old Second World War veteran in Ottawa to find someone he was seeking for decades in Oak Bay.

On the Saanich Peninsula, the Peninsula News Review’s Penny Sakamoto, Dave Naftel, Susan Lundy and Lily Chan awon Special Publications category for Pearl magazine.

Karly Blats, Ashley Wadhwani, Kat Slepian, Arnold Lim at Vancouver Island Free Daily won the Multimedia Series Award for an in-depth series Me Too at Work

The annual awards programs honours multimedia community newspaper journalists from around B.C. and the Yukon for quality work submitted from the previous calendar year.

South Island Black Press team captures multiple B.C. awards

Creative ad, Me Too at Work series, Pearl magazine, veteran tale earn B.C.-best trophies

