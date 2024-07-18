South Okanagan featured in Amazing Race Canada episode

Penticton and Oliver will be featured in July 23 episode

Teams of participants were on the move near the SS Sicamous in Penticton during an episode of Amazing Race Canada. (Photo by Alex Urosevic Iphoto Inc.)

Teams of participants were on the move near the SS Sicamous in Penticton during an episode of Amazing Race Canada. (Photo by Alex Urosevic Iphoto Inc.)

The third episode of this year’s Amazing Race Canada, which airs on July 23, will feature Penticton and the South Okanagan.

The episode of the reality television show begins in Roberts Creek, with teams travelling by ferry to Vancouver and then flying to Penticton. Among the South Okanagan locations are the SS Sicamous on the shore of Okanagan Lake and the Area 27 Motorsports Park in Oliver.

Dirty Laundry Vineyard in Summerland is also featured in the episode.

The episode airs Tuesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. on CTV.

A total of 11 teams have been in the 10-episode race, with two already eliminated.

The previous two episodes of the show have been in Niagara Falls, Ont. and the Sunshine Coast north of Vancouver.

Future episodes will feature Regina, Russel, Man., Maxville, Ont. and Shawinigan, Que.

Amazing Race Canada is in its 10th season. The reality competition show is hosted by Jon Montgomery and features teams of two competing in challenges in locations across Canada.

The show has been in the South Okanagan once before, in 2015, where teams competed in a wakeboarding challenge at Summerland Waterfront Resort. The episode also featured attractions in the region including D’Angelo Estate Winery in Penticton, Covert Farms in Oliver, the Osoyoos Desert Model Railroad and Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre in Osoyoos.

