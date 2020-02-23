South Vancouver Island B.C. Hydro Customers without power

Due to high winds nearly 3,900 B.C. Hydro customer will be out of power

B.C. Hydro customers without power in Sooke, Feb. 23, 2020. (Google)

It is proving to be a blistering Sunday for B.C. Hydro customers as nearly 3,900 are without power in the southern part of Vancouver island. Area affected include parts of Saanich, Langford, Sooke and Victoria. Power outages started at around 2 p.m. and two cases have been confirmed to be caused by fallen trees.

Over 1,700 customers in Langford are out of power and the cause is still under investigation.

Report an outage Call 1 800 BC-HYDRO (1 800 224 9376) or *HYDRO (*49376) on your mobile.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

Local Newspower outages

B.C. Hydro customers without power in Victoria, Feb. 23, 2020. (Google)

