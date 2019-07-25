The south wharf located on the far side of Swan Lake, just below the Lochside Trail and the Galloping Goose, has been closed while its viability and safety is assessed. (Photo provided by Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary)

South wharf at Swan Lake closed indefinitely

Staff frustrated with furniture being left behind

The south wharf at Swan Lake located on the far side of the lake, just below the Lochside Trail and the Galloping Goose, has been closed while its viability and safety is assessed.

A plan to consult the community is being considered to aid the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary’s ecosystems and facilities committee with their decision to repair or replace the wharf and explore other options for the area. The trails surrounding the lake, the newly renovated floating boardwalk and the Founders Wharf, located below the Nature House, will remain open for the duration of the closure.

READ ALSO: Saanich’s Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary steps up dog enforcement

A structural safety assessment to determine what lies underneath of the wharf will be the next step, in order to understand whether or not the wharf’s foundation will need to be replaced — which would come with a significant price tag — or if a simple repair is all that’s needed.

Kathleen Burton, executive director, says that while the area is a popular place for the public to take in a sunset, bird watch or just enjoy a tranquil moment, staff and volunteers are getting frustrated with the empty bottles and cans that are left floating by the wharf after a night of drinking and partying on the platform.

READ ALSO: New boardwalk floating across Saanich’s Swan Lake re-opens Friday

“The wharf is a favourite place for taggers to paint graffiti; for partiers to toss their empty beer cans and chip bags; not to mention furniture,” said Burton in a statement. In her four years working at the sanctuary, staff and volunteers have had to remove five chairs from the area. “Not just lawn chairs that someone was too drunk to take back home … some people have gone to great efforts to drag a recliner or a love seat down to the wharf so they could watch the sunset in comfort while sipping on cans of Lucky.”

According to Burton, not only is abandoned furniture upsetting for staff, volunteers and visitors, the impact on the ecosystem surrounding the wharf is not good. “This thoughtless, careless and reckless behaviour not only takes staff and volunteers away from spending time tending to the gardens and removing invasive species, it also means additional costs and impacts to the budget,” reads the statement.

The sanctuary then becomes responsible for the dumping fees, gas to transport left-behind furniture and the ‘wear and tear on the backs of people having to remove the bulky furniture.’

Burton says she expects the wharf to have aged beyond repair since it was made of wood in the 1990s and has been weathered by forces of nature. “I suspect … the wharf will likely have reached the end of its life.”


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The south wharf located on the far side of Swan Lake, just below the Lochside Trail and the Galloping Goose, has been closed while its viability and safety is assessed. (Photo by Joanne Fleming)

Previous story
Metchosin mom pleads for the end of rat poison use after cat dies
Next story
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in central Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Metchosin mom pleads for the end of rat poison use after cat dies

‘Blue’ died suddenly of internal bleeding after ingesting poisoned rodent

Death of baby in Sooke prompts investigation

Police, coroner releasing few details

South wharf at Swan Lake closed indefinitely

Staff frustrated with furniture being left behind

Sister of Andrew Berry recalls urging brother to seek help

Sister of Oak Bay father accused in daughters’ deaths takes stand

Central Saanich to explore upgrades to Saanichton intersection

Letter from resident prompts council to consider traffic light for Mt. Newton Cross Road, East Saanich Road intersection

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you use a food delivery app?

With modern life becoming more hectic with each passing day and so… Continue reading

Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August

RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Schmegelsky alleged to have sent photo of himself in military fatigues, gas mask via Steam network

Armoured SWAT cars roll into Manitoba town in hunt for suspected B.C. killers

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson

The video shows an individual lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked car

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Most Read