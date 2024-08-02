Southern B.C. moving into drier, warmer weather; campfire ban ends in north

There are now 8 wildfires of note

BC Wildfire Service says the southern region of the province is starting a drying trend Friday (Aug. 2).

It comes after two days of consistent heat and little to no precipitation, BC Wildfire Service's provincial situation report notes. It adds that temperatures are expected to rise as the province moves into the weekend.

"This will result in dry forest fuels in the south which will become more susceptible to ignition sources."

Northern B.C., which will saw an end to its campfire ban at noon Thursday (Aug. 1), will continue to see thunderstorms with some precipitation.

There are currently 323 active wildfires burning, with four of those started in the last four hours. Fifty-two have been declared out in the last 24 hours.

Thirty-seven per cent of all wildfires are burning out of control, 23 per cent are being held and 40 per cent are under control.

In total, there are eight wildfires of note, with four in the Southeast Fire Centre, one in the Cariboo and three in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

In the Southeast Fire Centre, the Komonko Creek wildfire is now 2,288.1 hectares, the Aylwin Creek wildfire is now 637.2 hectares, the Dogtooth FSR wildfire is 5,391 hectares and the Argenta Creek wildfire is 14,826 hectares.

In the Cariboo Fire Centre, the Antler Creek wildfire is 14,277 hectares.

In the Kamloops Fire Centre, the Shetland Creek wildfire is 24,381.4 hectares, the Sitkum Creek wildfire is 1,261.9 hectares and the Dunn Creek wildfire is 2,286 hectares.

Eighteen evacuation orders remain in place, along with 22 alerts.