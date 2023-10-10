Southern Vancouver Island shaken by 4.2 earthquake with epicentre in Seattle

Aftershocks were felt as far as Sooke

An earthquake measured at a magnitude of 4.2 with its epicentre rattled the Greater Victoria area Sunday night (Oct. 8).

So far, the City of Victoria has reported no damage and there was no tsunami threat.

The areas of Langford, Esquimalt and Cadboro Bay had all experienced shockwaves.

The location of the epicentre was 56 kilometres northwest of Seattle and had a depth of 39 kilometres.

Earthquakes Canada recommends that people drop, cover and hold on while counting for 60 seconds in the event of a shake.

For two minutes, the City of Victoria will participate in the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills on Oct. 19 at 10:19 a.m.

According to the city, Victoria has a one-in-three chance of damaging earthquakes within the next 50 years.

Residents are encouraged to sign up online at ShakeOutBc.ca.

