Local MLA and minister of education Rob Fleming and School District No. 61 board chair Jordan Watters were lending a hand Thursday afternoon during an announcement at Spectrum Community School to highlight improvements to district metal shops. (Rob Fleming/Twitter).

Sparks fly at Saanich’s Spectrum community school during announcement

School hosted unusual ribbon-cutting to highlight improvements

It was a different sort of a ribbon cutting.

Wearing safety goggles, local MLA and minister of education Rob Fleming and, and School District No. 61 board chair Jordan Watters used pliers to held up the opposite ends of a metal banner stenciled with the phrase Spectrum SD 61 Metal Shop as a plasma cutter sliced it into half as sparks fly through that school’s metal shop.

This practical demonstration at Spectrum Community School early Thursday afternoon was part and parcel of a provincial announcement about what the school district has called “an extensive renewal of its middle and secondary school shops over the past few years.”

The work valued at nearly $1 million over three years included upgrades to air extraction systems, the replacement of table saws with ‘saw-stop’ technology and the provision of new tools and equipment.

RELATED: Joining the new wave of women in trades

The district said in a release that the enhancements will not only enhance, but also offer students a greater variety of career pathways, and increase their opportunities for hands-on learning.

“Support for shops has enabled the growth of student opportunities such as Youth Work in Trades, Youth Train in Trades, and Work Experience,” it reads.

Thursday’s event also drew local MLA and minister of agriculture Lana Popham, as well as representatives from Canadian Welding, Seaspan, Industry Training Authority (ITA), South Island Partnership, (SIP) and Camosun College.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Storms sweep across Southern U.S., killing 6 and injuring dozens

Just Posted

LANGHAM COURT: Four singing heads better than three, when it comes to comedy

Ronald Harwood’s British comedy, Quartet next up at neighbourhood theatre in Rockland

Sparks fly at Saanich’s Spectrum community school during announcement

School hosted unusual ribbon-cutting to highlight improvements

VicPD officer’s punishment for lying about conference attendance under review

B.C. Police Complaint Commissioner finds ‘lack of promotion’ an improper punishment

West Shore’s youngest artists celebrate Earth Day with an exhibit

The free art show is taking place from April 17 to 28 at Coast Collective Art Centre

NEAT program aims to socialize isolated seniors

Saanich Parks and Recreation offers program to those in Sidney, Victoria, Oak Bay and Saanich

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Update: One man in custody following incident at Salmon Arm church

A witness said two men were shot inside the Salmon Arm Church of Christ

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Most Read