SPCA building groundbreaking animal behaviour centre on Vancouver Island

As of Oct. 6, the community animal centre will be temporarily closed to the public

The BC SPCA is preparing to build a first-of-its-kind animal behaviour centre on Vancouver Island in North Cowichan, with construction expected to start in the next few weeks.

The new Vancouver Island Animal Behaviour Centre aims to help the growing number of animals entering the BC SPCA’s care who are fearful, under-socialized and needing significant behavioural support before finding their forever homes.

The province announced last year that the SPCA in North Cowichan will receive $1 million to help replace their 27-year-old Cowichan community animal centre on Bell McKinnon Road and redevelop the new 697-square metre animal-behaviour centre on the existing site.

The funding for the centre is part of $12 million the province is providing to help build BC SPCA shelter replacements in four different communities.

“When an animal enters the care of the BC SPCA with behavioural challenges, our staff do everything they can to support their unique needs, but a busy shelter setting isn’t always the best place for that animal to thrive,” said Leon Davis, BC SPCA's senior manager of animal care services for the Island and Coastal Region.

“Giving that animal time in a calmer environment with a team of dedicated animal behaviour specialists offers them a better chance to see the comfort of a loving home much quicker.”

Depending on the Vancouver Island community, as many as 18 per cent of dogs and 30 per cent of cats coming into the BC SPCA’s care require individualized behavioural care plans.

To best support these animals and their needs, the animal behaviour centre is being designed with a number of unique features including a room replicating a real home that can be used for behaviour modification activities in a setting more typically like what the animal will experience after adoption.

Once opened, the Vancouver Island Animal Behaviour Centre will continue to serve the Cowichan community with animal welfare services, in addition to supporting animals with greater behavioural needs.

As of Oct. 6, the community animal centre will be temporarily closed to the public for approximately 16 to 18 months during construction, however the centre is already limiting its animal intake to prepare for the closure.

Members of the public in need of support with animal surrender are asked to first contact the BC SPCA Animal Helpline by calling 1-855-622-7722.

BC SPCA services and programs will continue to be provided to the community through an adjusted service delivery model as the new animal behaviour centre is built.

Davis said that maintaining the BC SPCA’s presence in Cowichan during construction is very important to the organization.

“We have leased an office space to be the ‘home base’ for staff who will continue to facilitate animal intake and adoption by appointment, support the BC SPCA’s local volunteer programs, including animal fostering, and provide our outreach offerings like the pet food bank,” he said.

"The team of experts at the Animal Helpline will continue be the first point of support for anyone needing assistance with animal surrender, stray animals, emergency boarding requests, or concerns about animal cruelty.”

The BC SPCA will be hosting a virtual information session on Oct. 17 for any community members who have questions about the project.

For more information on the BC SPCA's Vancouver Island Animal Behaviour Centre project, or to sign up for the information session, visit behaviourcentre.spca.bc.ca/.