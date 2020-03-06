A small bufflehead duck needs emergency medical care after being chased by an eagle and striking a window. The bird is in care at Wild Arc. (Courtesy of Wild ARC)

SPCA seeks cash for duck injured fleeing eagle, smashing into window

Wild Arc starts medical emergency fund page for duck

A small sea duck needs the public’s help after suffering a serious trauma, says the B.C. SPCA.

A bufflehead – a small yet large-headed and buoyant duck that winters along the Pacific coast – was chased by an eagle until it smashed into a window. The little bird then laid on the ground with serious injuries until a Good Samaritan took her to Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (ARC), a Metchosin-based B.C. SPCA wildlife rescue service.

READ ALSO: Wild ARC asks drivers to be careful after seeing influx of injured barred owls

On the B.C. SPCA’s Medical Emergency Fund Page, staff write that the bufflehead suffered head trauma, weight loss and shock from smashing into the window. She had swelling of both feet and lesions along the joints in her right foot.

The SPCA is seeking $2,800 for specialized care and staff time, including blood tests and analyses to check for further internal injuries, inflammation or internal parasites. The bufflehead also requires regular feedings and check-ups every hour and a half to ensure she is eating properly and gaining weight.

Donations can be made online at support.spca.bc.ca. Personal updates on the “little survivor” will be provided to all who donate to her campaign.

READ ALSO: Keep hummingbird feeders filled over winter, says Wild ARC


