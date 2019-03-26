SPCA seizes 54 animals from Vernon property

Animals weren’t receiving adequate care

  • Mar. 26, 2019 7:00 a.m.
  • News

A total of 46 horses, four dogs and four hogs were seized from a property in North Vernon this afternoon (March 25) when the SPCA responded to complaints the animals had been left unattended on the property and were not receiving adequate care.

“SPCA constables met with the owner of the animals earlier this month and issued a number of orders for changes that were required to relieve the distress of the animals,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the B.C. SPCA. “We have monitored the situation and requested daily documentation that the orders were being met.

“Unfortunately, we were not satisfied that the owner had made the necessary changes and sought a warrant to remove the animals.”

The issues of concern related to inadequate food, water and shelter.

Read more: BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

The animals have been moved to undisclosed locations in the Okanagan, where they are being examined by veterinarians and receiving on-going care.

“All animals are dependent on their caregivers to provide them with the basic necessities. If we fail to do so, we are failing them,” said Drever. The SPCA investigation into the case continues.

Read more: Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

The SPCA is accepting donations to support the cost of care for the seized animals at spca.bc.ca/give.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Morneau unveils principles for Indigenous ownership in Trans Mountain pipeline
Next story
Tuesday could see thunderstorms and showers

Just Posted

VicPD seek witnesses to the assault of a youth

On March 24 three men with a white van accosted a youth walking on Dallas Road

Team Canada athletes training at CFB Esquimalt for 2019 Warrior Games

Games enhance the recovery of ill and injured soldiers

Coroner’s inquest announced for Oak Bay teen’s overdose death

Elliot Eurchuk was 16 years old when he died of an opioid overdose at his Oak Bay home

Snake seen slithering in Saanich neighbourhood

Police describe the animal as ‘large, pale [and] yellow’ suggesting it might be exotic

Councillor wants to see concrete action after Saanich declares climate emergency

Coun. Nathalie Chambers doesn’t want declaration to be mere ‘lip-service’

VIDEO: RCMP reveal five kids hit in deadly B.C. crash

The children range in age from six to 17.

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

Island Health announces funding for 52 projects on Island

$750,000 will go to fund these projects

UPDATED: Three dead in Surrey crash: police

Single-vehicle crash occurred around 10:30 a.m., police remain on-scene

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

Military officer accused of sexual misconduct, drunkenness in B.C., Alberta

Warrant Officer Jarvis Kevin Malone is charged under the National Defence Act

Most Read