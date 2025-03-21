Special avalanche warning in effect along B.C.-Alberta border

Avalanche Canada says the warning is in effect until the end of day on March 24

A special avalanche warning is in effect for four national parks along the B.C.-Alberta border.

Avalanche Canada posted the advisory Thursday (March 20) and it remains in effect until the end of day on Monday. The warning is for Banff, Yoho, Kootenay and Jasper national parks, as well as Kananaskis Country and the immediate adjacent areas.

The warning says that a recent storm overlies a weak snowpack structure, and there have been several large avalanches over the last two weeks. The warning reminds backcountry recreationists to remain alert.

Avalanche Canada recently reported two people died in two separate avalanches a week ago – both on March 14 and both in eastern Alberta.

In one incident, Kananaskis Mountain Rescue reported to an incident around 2,100 metre up near the Black Prince backcountry ski area. One skier had gone down the slope and triggered an avalanche, which was 100 metres wide, and the skier was carried down the slope for 50 to 80 metres.

The three other skiers in the group skied down and found the other skier and called for help. The rescue team transported the skier to emergency medical services, but did not survive.

In the second incident, two skiers were skiing the Pipestone Bowl, which is outside of the Lake Louise ski area. They were working their way back to the ski area and around 3 p.m. they triggered an avalanche. One of the skiers got caught up in the avalanche and was carried 50 metres and buried 150 to 200 centimetres deep.

The avalanches could be triggered from a distance, and warming temperatures, sun and stormy weather all increase the likelihood of triggering an avalanche. The warning adds that weak layers, "mostly consisting of faceted snow," are buried under up to 90 centimetres of storm snow, with up to 15 centimetres more expected by the weekend. That new snow will add to the slabs of snow over the weak layers.