Special avalanche warning issued for parts of B.C., Alberta

Avalanche warning for most B.C. and Alberta forecast areas.

Avalanche Canada has issued a Special Public Avalanche Warning, as of Thursday, Feb. 27, applying to parts of B.C. and Alberta.

According to a post on avalanche.ca, this is due to prominent weak layers that have developed in the upper snowpack that formed during periods of drought throughout January and February and are buried around 30 to 100 centimetres deep.

These weak, buried layers are made up of a number of different surfaces and may consist of surface hoar, faceted snow or crusts. What's creating dangerous avalanche conditions is a consolidated slab of snow overlying these layers.

"After a season of relatively stable avalanche conditions, we are entering a period of dramatic change and it is important to adapt mindsets to reflect this," said an Avalanche Canada spokesperson. "Avalanche problems of this nature can be difficult to predict and there may be limited clues about deeper snowpack instabilities, but avalanches triggered on these layers are likely to be dangerous and destructive."

This Public Warning comes just days after avalanches killed a snowmobiler near Radium and a skier in the backcountry near Golden.

If you are planning to head into the backcountry amid these challenging conditions, Avalanche Canada recommends the following:

Choose slopes less than 30 degrees in clearings, open trees, and alpine terrain

Maintain disciplined decision making and remember that danger may not be obvious

Avoid sun-exposed slopes during warm or sunny conditions

Move one at a time through avalanche terrain and regroup in safe spots without overhead hazard

You should always have the essential rescue gear with you, which includes a probe, shovel and tranceiver, plus the training to know how to use it.

If you are heading out, check avalanche forecasts at avalanche.ca and file a trip plan on adventuresmart.ca