Spectrum Community School is evacuating staff and students as a precaution against a potential threat, as of Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATED: Spectrum Secondary cancels classes Tuesday after receiving unknown threat

Police on scene, SD61 expected to provide further updates

Spectrum Community School is dismissing students early after the school received an unknown threat Tuesday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m. Saanich police responded to a potential threat at Spectrum. Students and staff have evacuated the building and were released to go home.

“We are asking that people stay clear of the area so that we can assess and manage the situation,” said Sgt. Damian Kowalewich from Saanich PD. “We are in the early stages and are working to confirm the veracity of the report.”

Students who are unable to get home will be supervised at Marigold Elementary until a parent or guardian can pick them up.

“Third Wave and Garden City busing will operate as usual,” said the school in a statement. “Those that wish to pick up their children before Third Wave’s afternoon drop off will be able to sign them out at Marigold Elementary.”

Police are currently investigating the threat.

More to come…

