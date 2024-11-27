 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Speed, aggression takes 50 vehicles monthly off Central Okanagan roads in 2024

"Next to impaired driving, excessive speed is one of the leading causes of serious injury and fatal collisions"
Jordy Cunningham
Jordy Cunningham
hgihway-patrol
2024 has been a busy for Highway Patrol in Kelowna as over 545 vehicles have been impounded for excessive speeding and aggressive driving.(BC Highway Patrol/Contributed)

BC Highway Patrol is reminding Kelowna residents to slow down.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, Highway Patrol stated in a press release that they have stopped and impounded more than 545 vehicles due to excessive speeding and aggressive driving since the beginning of the calendar year.

With the turning of the season, motorists need to adjust to weather and road conditions. 

"Excessive speed is one of the most preventable situations that motorists can avoid," reads the press release. "Simply slow down."

Anyone found driving 41 km/h over the speed limit will be impounded for seven days and at the owners expense. A ticket for excessive speeding ranges from $368.00 to $483.00 and affects ones drivers license and insurance premiums and can result in a driving probation. Additionally, ICBC increased impound and towing rates in September. 

"Next to impaired driving, excessive speed is one of the leading causes of serious injury and fatal collisions," said BC Highway Patrol. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
Read more

More News

Stabilization work north of Summerland to close for winter
Stabilization work north of Summerland to close for winter
WorkSafe B.C. fines Harrison Hot Springs Resort $105,000 after repeated violations
WorkSafe B.C. fines Harrison Hot Springs Resort $105,000 after repeated violations
B.C. First Nations further green energy collaboration goal at climate conference
B.C. First Nations further green energy collaboration goal at climate conference
Pop-up banner image