Speed, aggression takes 50 vehicles monthly off Central Okanagan roads in 2024

"Next to impaired driving, excessive speed is one of the leading causes of serious injury and fatal collisions"

BC Highway Patrol is reminding Kelowna residents to slow down.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, Highway Patrol stated in a press release that they have stopped and impounded more than 545 vehicles due to excessive speeding and aggressive driving since the beginning of the calendar year.

With the turning of the season, motorists need to adjust to weather and road conditions.

"Excessive speed is one of the most preventable situations that motorists can avoid," reads the press release. "Simply slow down."

Anyone found driving 41 km/h over the speed limit will be impounded for seven days and at the owners expense. A ticket for excessive speeding ranges from $368.00 to $483.00 and affects ones drivers license and insurance premiums and can result in a driving probation. Additionally, ICBC increased impound and towing rates in September.

"Next to impaired driving, excessive speed is one of the leading causes of serious injury and fatal collisions," said BC Highway Patrol.