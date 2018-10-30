With the completion of the latest safety improvement project, speed limits on the Malahat have returned to 80 km/h for most of the roadway. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News staff)

Speed limits back to normal on the Malahat

Most of the roadway is 80 km/h with a 70 km/h stretch near Goldstream Provincial Park

Despite some initial confusion, speeds have returned to normal on the Malahat with the completion of a $34-million safety improvement project.

RELATED: All four lanes open on Malahat, more improvements to come

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed the speed limit from Bamberton Hill to Spencer Road has returned to 80 km/h and a small section of the roadway, north of Goldstream Provincial Park, is 70 km/h.

The ministry thanked drivers for their patience during construction.

RELATED: Malahat community says new turnaround increases risk of collision

In March, the Capital Regional District’s traffic safety commission asked residents to provide input on installing cameras to help curb speeding. At the time, Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said he would be willing to consider the project if there was enough public support.

In September at the Union of B.C. Municipalities’ annual convention, local politicians endorsed the idea of point-to-point speed enforcement cameras on three B.C. highways to reduce speeding and crashes.

RELATED: Installing speed cameras on the Malahat up to the province now

Automatic cameras would capture licence plates and mail tickets to the vehicle owner if the average speed over a monitored stretch of highway is excessive.

