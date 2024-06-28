Island middle school pride crosswalk targeted by vandals again

The crosswalk had been vandalized previously in February

The Pride flag crosswalk directly outside Spencer Middle School in Langford was the target of two separate acts of graffiti on June 24 and 25, according to West Shore RCMP.

Both acts were captured on camera, with the first occurring at 2:30 a.m. on June 24 and the second almost 48 hours later at 11:00 p.m. on June 25. The incidents displayed profanity and are being investigated as mischief under the Canadian Criminal Code.

In total, RCMP are looking to identify three suspects - one from the first incident and two from the second.

The suspect in the first incident is described as:

Having light skin;

Wearing a dark-coloured hoodie;

Dark-coloured pants;

Hiking boots;

Shown to be holding a beverage can in their left hand and a spray can in their right.

Video surveillance of the second incident shows two suspects. The first is:

Male;

Light-skinned;

Short hair;

Wearing brown shorts;

Black t-shirt;

Dark-coloured baseball cap.

The second suspect inspected as:

Male;

Light-skinned;

Long, shoulder length hair;

Wearing a sleeveless tank tip with a large circular logo;

Dark-coloured pants.

This crosswalk was also vandalized in February after tire marks and red paint were used.

Anyone with any information about the crimes or who can identify these suspects are asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crimestoppers either online or at 1-800-222-8477.