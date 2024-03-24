Spike belt snags Porsche driver going 162km/h down B.C. highway: RCMP

Clearwater RCMP took two 22-year-olds from the Lower Mainland into custody

A Porsche clocked by police in Clearwater at 162 kmh was stopped by a spike belt on the Raft River Bridge on March 22 at 4:37 p.m. and two 22 year old males are in custody pending an investigation. (Facebook photo)

Clearwater RCMP have taken two 22-year-old males from the Lower Mainland into custody after clocking the speed of the Porsche they were driving at 162 kilometers per hour headed south on Highway 5 at 4:37 p.m. on Friday (March 22).

Local RCMP were assisted by BC Highway Patrol and used a spike belt on the Raft River Bridge along Highway 5 to stop the vehicle.

Clearwater RCMP said using a spike belt is a strategic and safe way to stop a speeding, uncooperative vehicle without further endangering the public and thereby eliminating a pursuit.

The suspects have been released without charges as of March 23.

The RCMP are requesting anyone with dash camera footage or who saw the speeding black 2018 Porsche Panamera to contact the Clearwater RCMP detachment at 250-674-2237.

