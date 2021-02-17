Spiked baseball bat, replica guns seized from empty Victoria tent

Victoria police seized a spiked baseball bat and two replica firearms from an empty tent in Victoria Feb. 17. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police seized a spiked baseball bat and two replica handguns out of an empty tent near Quadra Village Wednesday morning.

At approximately 10 a.m., police were assisting bylaw officers in the 900-block of Caledonia Avenue when they were told that an empty tent had weapons inside. Officers found and seized two replica handguns and a wooden bat with nails and blades affixed to it.

With the investigation ongoing, police are asking anyone with information to reach out. The VicPD report desk can be reached at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Te report anonymously, Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477.

