Paramedics and first responders treated and observed workers during what appeared to be a minor hazardous materials call at the Victoria airport April 25. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Spill at Victoria airport prompts emergency response

North Saanich Fire and ambulance respond to spill of unknown substance

The North Saanich Fire Department and ambulance crews were on scene at Victoria International Airport this morning after reports of a mysterious spill.

According to VAA spokesperson Ken Gallant, a package containing dangerous goods was being transferred from a Cessna Caravan into a cargo van when it spilled its contents. The plane was a contracted cargo flight.

The VAA Fire Service attended, and a mutual aid agreement was activated, prompting North Saanich Fire and BC Ambulance to attend. While there was an initial call to CRD HAZMAT, they were told to cancel before reaching the airport.

Gallant said there was no impact to airport operations and as of 11:40 p.m., the spill had been cleaned up. The VAA cannot yet confirm the substance.

