Wood chip spill closes Island Highway near Cobble Hill

Woodchip spill closes northbound lanes

A Fisher Road Recycling truck tipped its load onto the Trans-Canada Highway near Fisher Road Tuesday morning, spilling wood chips in the northbound lanes and stopping traffic in both directions for a time.

Cowichan Bay and Mill Bay Fire Rescue crews attended the scene, and helped to shovel the spilled material off the road. One lane of southbound traffic was opened while a detour via Hutchinson Road was put in place for northbound vehicles.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP officers also attended.

"There was nobody hurt," confirmed B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé.

"Shawnigan Lake RCMP responded at around 7:45 a.m. to a rollover in the northbound lanes. CVSE (the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement) was also called in to investigate," Bérubé added. "Whenever there's a commercial vehicle involved they're called in to investigate and that's the case with this one."

At 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, a spokesperson from Fisher Road Recycling said that to his knowledge, the truck was carrying wood chips but anyone who could speak to the matter further was still at the scene and unavailable for comment.