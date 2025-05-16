Splatsin chief rejects claims Sicamous council helped end Highway 1 blockade

Decision to end the protest was 'made solely by Splatsin'

In response to comments made regarding Sicamous council's role in ending the blockade of the Bruhn Bridge, Splatsin is refuting what it calls "false claims."

In a May 16 media release, Splatsin referenced statements Mayor Colleen Anderson made at Wednesday's Committee of the Whole, where she credited council with helping end the two-day protest.

“That’s how fast the mayor and council worked. The highway was shut down, we got the information we needed, we had a huddle. Everyone said let’s do what we can, let’s take it up the chain and let’s work at it. So that’s what we did, that’s how we got attention," she said, thanking council. "I think that if we hadn’t taken those steps, I’m not sure that it would have been resolved yet.”

Anderson added that as the legislature was in session, council reached out to the provincial government to bring attention to the situation and help expedite a resolution.

The band, however, stated the decision to end the protest was "made solely by Splatsin" following negotiations with project contractor Aecon Emil Anderson Construction Partnership (AEAC GP), and that "at no point" did council play a role in the resolution of the matter.

"It is deeply disappointing to see Mayor Anderson misrepresent the facts," Kukpi7 (Chief) Michael Christian said in the release. "The decision to end our blockade was made after respectful and constructive dialogue with AEAC GP – not because of any action by the District of Sicamous or its council. Attempts to take credit for Indigenous-led negotiations are not only misleading but show a lack of respect for our governance and sovereignty."

The Splatsin Development Corporation, which is also working on the project, echoed those statements that they worked with the contractor directly to resolve the ongoing issues, and claims otherwise diminish that.

"The mayor's statement undermines the integrity of that process and spreads misinformation about a matter of serious importance to our community." CEO Grahame Go said.

Splatsin emphasized its commitment to the principles of consultation, partnership and mutual respect in infrastructure development and "attempts by elected officials to politicize or mischaracterize Indigenous efforts for recognition and inclusion are not only counterproductive – they erode public trust."

Anderson had "no comment" when Black Press Media reached out for a response to Splatsin's statement.