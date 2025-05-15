Splatsin confirms 'successful negotiations' end blockade in Sicamous

'The past few days have shown the strength of our voices'

Following the end of the two-day blockade that stopped work on the Bruhn Bridge on Tuesday, May 13, Splatsin formally announced that "successful negotiations" with the project contractor concluded the protest.

The blockade that stopped work and closed Highway 1 to traffic through Sicamous was put in place by the band and Splatsin Development Corporation (SDC) on Monday morning due to "repeated exclusion, broken agreements, and systemic disregard" with Aecon Emil Anderson Construction General Partnership (AEAC GP).

A media release issued May 14 confirmed the peaceful protest had ended after "all parties came together in good faith to reset the relationship and reaffirm their commitment to meaningful collaboration." It added that all involved are looking forward to the successful completion of the Bruhn Bridge and Approaches Project.

"We are optimistic about this new chapter," Kukpi7 (Chief) Michael Christian said in the release. "This project takes place in our Area of Caretaker Responsibility within the Secwépec Nation, and it's essential that Splatsin has a role in shaping it.

"The past few days have shown the strength of our voices – but more importantly, they've shown what's possible when we come back to the table and work together with honest and respect."

Christian added his thanks – Kukstsemc! – to the members who participated in the protest and to those who supported it throughout, saying their "collective presence was deeply appreciated" by Splatsin leadership.

The outcome of the discussions between both sides shows a commitment to ensure Splatsin and the SDC are meaningfully involved as the project progresses, bringing Indigenous knowledge, insight and economic opportunity to the project.

"We've reconnected and laid the foundation for a healthier relationship moving forward," SDC CEO Grahame Go said in the release."We appreciate AEAC GP's willingness to engage and reset. We're now aligned in our goal to make this project not only a technical success, but a relationship success as well.

"We look forward to playing a greater role as work continues."

AEAC GP echoed that sentiment, and confirmed its dedication to working collaboratively and constructively alongside Splatsin.

“We thank Splatsin and SDC for their willingness to reset the project relationship in a positive direction,” vice-president Colin Taylor said. “We are proud of the past work we have done with Splatsin and SDC and we want our relationship to continue well after this project is complete. AEAC GP thanks the Splatsin membership for their contribution to the work completed to date on the project.”