Splatsin, Okanagan Indian Band territorial feud reignites over housing initiative

The OKIB claims the Splatsin Homes initiative is operating on Syilx territory without proper recognition

The flames have been fanned on an ongoing territorial feud between Splatsin First Nation and the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB).

The band has taken issue with a new Splatsin housing initiative which it says has been undertaken on Syilx lands.

Splatsin Homes was unveiled at a warehouse at the north end of Vernon Friday, Aug. 8. It's an initiative of the Splatsin Development Corporation that aims to build affordable pre-fabricated homes quickly and efficiently to address the housing crisis in First Nations communities.

Splatsin Homes plans to build six homes on Splatsin land within the next year or so, though at the grand opening, program leaders did not say exactly where the homes would be built, and the OKIB has been contesting that certain lands Splatsin claims to be Secwépemc are actually within Syilx territory.

In May, the two First Nations sparred over territorial claims to Wilsey Dam, located near Lumby. The feud was triggered by a May 10 event held by Splatsin which promoted the Wilsey Dam area as being Secwepemc. The OKIB promptly issued a press release saying it strongly opposed "any actions, events, or narratives that allow the Secwépemc Nation to assert exclusive territorial claims over areas that fall within Syilx territory," as these claims "not only misrepresent history but also risk deepening division between Nations that once stood shoulder-to-shoulder in defence of the land."

Splatsin Kukpi7 (chief) Michael Christian responded by rejecting OKIB's assertion that Syilx title and rights supersedes that of the Secwépemc peoples in the Wilsey Dam area, adding the two Nations share a long history in the area centred around fishing.

Christian called for Nation-to-Nation dialogue rather than through public statements, but the Splatsin Homes initiative has the OKIB firing back once again.

The OKIB "reaffirms that the lands on which the newly announced Splatsin Homes initiative is operating are within the unceded, ancestral territory of the Syilx Nation, for which OKIB holds inherent stewardship responsibilities. These boundaries are not ambiguous — Okanagan territory is clearly defined by natural landmarks and described in our captikʷł, the oral histories and teachings passed down through generations," the band said in a press release Thursday. "captikʷł is central to Syilx law, governance, and stewardship, and it continues to guide our responsibilities to the land, waters, and all living things within our territory.

"While we recognize the urgent need for safe, quality housing for all Indigenous peoples, we are deeply concerned that this initiative was undertaken within Syilx territory without any prior discussion, engagement, or notification to the Syilx people or our governing bodies."

The band said the public announcement and grand opening of Splatsin Homes took place in Syilx territory and lacked recognition of Syilx peoples.

"When that recognition is missing, it not only misrepresents the facts but also creates a false understanding for the public, governments, and partners about whose authority applies here."

The OKIB says inter-Nation cooperation requires that projects undertaken within another Nation's territory "begin with meaningful engagement."

"This is not simply a matter of protocol, but a reflection of our shared responsibilities as Indigenous Peoples to uphold each other’s jurisdiction, respect territorial boundaries, and strengthen relationships between Nations," the band said. "We expect that any future activities, developments, or business ventures proposed within Syilx territory will involve early engagement with the Syilx people and the Okanagan Indian Band as the local governing authority."

The OKIB says it is open to discussions with Splatsin to clarify the scope of Splatsin Homes and its intended locations while exploring opportunities for cooperation.

In response to the OKIB's statement, Splatsin leadership highlighted the importance of the Splatsin Homes initiative, saying it aims to serve all Indigenous peoples.

"Splatsin leadership and Splatsin Development Corporation are reaffirming their commitment to tackling the housing crisis head-on through Splatsin Homes, a community-focused initiative designed to provide high-quality, affordable, and sustainable housing for Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities alike," Splatsin said in a Thursday evening press release.

Splatsin says the initiative aims to provide housing solutions and training opportunities for Indigenous communities across Canada, regardless of Nation or location.

“Splatsin Homes is here to build more than houses,” said Kukpi7 Christian. “We are building skills, opportunity, and hope. This work is guided by our belief that safe, affordable housing should be accessible to everyone, and that Indigenous communities can lead the way in delivering innovative, practical solutions.”

The First Nation said since last week's launch, Splatsin Homes has drawn attention for its innovative pre-fabricated construction model that reduces build times and costs while maintaining strong durability, energy efficiency and climate resilience. It added the initiative has already sparked interest from First Nations across B.C. and Canada as well as from Vernon-based non-profit organizations seeking solutions to the local housing crunch.

Grahame Go, CEO of Splatsin Development Corporation, emphasized the project's urgency and inclusivity.

“Canada is facing an unprecedented housing crisis, and our model is built to deliver real results," said Go. "The interest we’ve received — from Indigenous communities, municipalities, and local organizations — shows that people want collaboration, not division. Splatsin Homes is a resource for everyone ready to tackle housing needs in a meaningful way.”

Splatsin says its Homes facility in Vernon is strategically located to efficiently serve communities across B.C., adding it has already provided employment opportunities for OKIB members.

“We believe in partnership, respect, and shared solutions,” said Christian. “The challenges we face as Indigenous Peoples, and as Canadians, are too great for us to work in isolation. Splatsin Homes is about opening doors — literally and figuratively — for all communities ready to build a better future.”

In the release, Splatsin describes itself as the "southernmost Secwépemc Campfire."