Colwood firefighters responsed to a Sunday morning fire near Veterans Memorial Highway and Allendale Road after a large pile of bark mulch self-ignited. (Black Press File).

Spontaneous combustion causes Sunday morning fire in Colwood

A large pile of bark mulch self-ignited on lot near Veterans Memorial Highway and Allendale Road

Spontaneous combustion is said to be the cause of an early Sunday morning fire in Colwood.

Cpt. Scott Abrahamson of the Colwood Fire Department said a large bark mulch pile near Veterans Memorial Highway and Allendale Road is extinguished after two crews with a total of nine firefighters and two vehicles responded to the scene. The pile had self-ignited, he said.

After an initial response by crews, the property owner dispersed the pile, which had self-ignited, he said. Crews first responded to the scene at around 7:26 a.m. About an hour later, they departed the scene.

RELATED: Spontaneous combustion causes fire at Saanich’s urban-rural boundary

The Sunday morning fire happened as the fire rating in Colwood remains high. Abrahamson, however, that the Sunday morning was unlike human-caused brush fires.

The current rating prohibits the use of outdoor burning appliances. All other forms of open burning is prohibited as per bylaw.

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

