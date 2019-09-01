Spontaneous combustion causes Sunday morning fire in Colwood

A large pile of bark mulch self-ignited on lot near Veterans Memorial Highway and Allendale Road

Colwood firefighters responsed to a Sunday morning fire near Veterans Memorial Highway and Allendale Road after a large pile of bark mulch self-ignited. (Black Press File).

Spontaneous combustion is said to be the cause of an early Sunday morning fire in Colwood.

Cpt. Scott Abrahamson of the Colwood Fire Department said a large bark mulch pile near Veterans Memorial Highway and Allendale Road is extinguished after two crews with a total of nine firefighters and two vehicles responded to the scene. The pile had self-ignited, he said.

After an initial response by crews, the property owner dispersed the pile, which had self-ignited, he said. Crews first responded to the scene at around 7:26 a.m. About an hour later, they departed the scene.

The Sunday morning fire happened as the fire rating in Colwood remains high. Abrahamson, however, that the Sunday morning was unlike human-caused brush fires.

The current rating prohibits the use of outdoor burning appliances. All other forms of open burning is prohibited as per bylaw.

