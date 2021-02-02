Saanich police are reminding residents to be wary of unsolicited calls to prevent phone scams. (Black Press Media files)

Saanich police are reminding residents to be wary of unsolicited calls to prevent phone scams. (Black Press Media files)

Spoofed phone numbers, requests for cash by mail among recent fraud attempts in Saanich

Saanich police share anti-fraud tips, red-flags to watch for to avoid common scams

Don’t be afraid to say no to scammers asking for money – whether they want Bitcoin or cash in the mail, say Saanich police.

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, nearly 40,000 Canadians fell victim to frauds and lost just over $104 million collectively – COVID-19-related scams alone resulted in the loss of some $7 million since March 6.

Among the fraud attempts recently reported to the Saanich police, the most common was unsolicited calls that show a familiar business name, government agency or associated phone number on the caller ID, according to Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer. “The fraudsters work quickly by telling their victims that the matter is urgent” and they must send funds to be sent through a bank, wire transfer, or a Bitcoin machine.

Another recent fraud trend involves victims being asked to send money via courier to addresses both in Canada and abroad.

“These non-traditional ways of sending money often indicate a scam,” Anastasiades said. “If you send money outside of Canada or put it in a Bitcoin machine, the money is gone for good and there is very little police can investigate.”

Police recommend being wary of callers urgently requesting money – it’s a “major red flag.” In these situations, police say to hang up, ignore any other calls from the number, don’t hesitate to say “no,” don’t respond impulsively and speak with friends or family about the incident to see if they have advice.

Other tips from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre include asking the caller to send the information in writing, being wary of pleas that tug at the heartstrings, verifying the caller is legitimately from the organization they say you’re dealing with and avoiding giving out any personal information.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scammer can report it directly to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by phone at 1-888-495-8501, and those who’ve lost money in a fraud should call their local police to report it. To reach the Saanich Police Department, call 250-475-4321.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

fraud preventionSaanich Police DepartmentScams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mill Bay dog poisoned by cannabis during walk
Next story
O’Ree’s hockey stick reminds Trudeau daily of the work needed to combat racism

Just Posted

Rendering of the proposed residential complex for Cecelia Road in Victoria. The project would provide 88 units of below market rental housing and a 59-space daycare and after-school program in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
Excitement builds for family housing project in Victoria’s Burnside Gorge

Project offers subsidized rental homes, 59 child care spaces, moves closer to public hearing

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)
Employee fired from Victoria restaurant after sexual assault allegations

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it was unaware of allegations until now

A Victoria Police Department cruiser. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Victoria police searching for wanted man

Public asked to help locate Benjamin Gatchell

Victoria police seized several ounces of suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as weapons including brass knuckles and firearms ammunition, and approximately $5,000 in cash on Jan. 31. (VicPD photo)
Victoria police arrest three after Sunday afternoon barricade

Weapons, cash, drugs seized, charges recommended

(Black Press Media file photo)
Rain causes wastewater discharge in Oak Bay

Rutland Road area affected by advisory

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) has concluded its investigation into claim made by woman that she was injured will being processed into cells at Nanaimo RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Woman injured while being jailed in Nanaimo didn’t suffer ‘serious harm,’ investigation finds

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. closes books on October incident

Maria Ezzati advertised cosmetic procedures including Botox injections on her website. (Screen capture/www.staybeautiful.info)
Metro Vancouver woman receives jail sentence for performing illegal Botox injections

Maria Ezzati has also been ordered to pay $15,000 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.

Isaiah Sheppard, 7, sits inside an oversized football helmet at the NFL Experience for Super Bowl LV Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay Buccaneers host defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Super Bowl ‘a rare profitable day’ for B.C. pubs, owners say

Industry group calls for clarity on COVID-19 rules

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Since March, 5,030 travellers have quarantined in Canadian hotels – 717 in B.C.

Canada’s Public Health Agency releases numbers before post-travel quarantine protocols change

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home that has had 38 residents die since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November in Vancouver on Sunday, January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Up to 100 Red Cross staff to be deployed in B.C.’s long-term care homes: Dix

Personnel to be sent to five priority care homes in the Lower Mainland

Once British Columbians have received their vaccine, they should resist the urge to post photos of their vaccination card online, the Better Business Bureau warns. (Tracy Holmes file photo)
Don’t post photos of vaccination cards on social media, BBB advises

Better Business Bureau says sharing sensitive information online could have serious consequences

Kamloops This Week.
1 dead and 2 injured after mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Two New Gold employees received non-life threatening injuries and received medical care

Mohammad Movassaghi tries to hide his face with a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail in Vancouver on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Police arrested a man who allegedly operated a makeshift nightclub at his Vancouver penthouse and issued fines against him and his suspected guests totalling more than $17,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Man charged with running illicit nightclub in Vancouver penthouse now out on bail

Mohammad Movassaghi, 42, is facing two counts of failing to comply with order of a health officer

Most Read