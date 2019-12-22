Spots of slow traffic and a mix of sun and cloud for Greater Victoria on Sunday before Christmas

There was a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

While we’re seeing some sun on Sunday, along with some clouds, traffic is reflecting the business of the last weekend to shop before Christmas with most traffic concentrated around shopping centres and major highway intersections.

Traffic is congested in areas of Saanich, Victoria, View Royal, and Langford. Worst affected Sunday afternoon with the longest delays of up to seven minutes is Douglas Street between Mayfair and Uptown.

The downtown Victoria core is also experiencing slower than usual traffic as people finish up their Christmas shopping. There is also a road closure on Humboldt Street between Douglas and Penwell Streets near the intersection with Burdett Avenue. Oak Bay Avenue between Oliver Street and Redfern Street is also moving slower than usual.

Traffic is moving especially slow down the Douglas corridor from Finlayson Street to the start of the Trans-Canada Highway. Moving past Uptown towards the Westshore, traffic starts flowing more smoothly on the highway, with some delays at major intersections including Tillicum Road, McKenzie Avenue, and Helmcken Road. Traffic is also heavy near Tillicum Centre, particularly on Tillicum Road at the intersection with Burnside Road West and in the parking lots.

Craigflower Road and the Island Highway is also experiencing some delays in parts extending from Saanich to View Royal. Worst affected is the road connecting the Island Highway and Admirals Road, where traffic is heavier than usual. There is a road closure on Shoreline Drive between the Island Highway and Craigowan Road in front of the Shoreline Community School.

Shopping centres in Langford are also experiencing some high volume Sunday afternoon. Traffic is heavy and slow around Westshore Town Centre as well as Peatt Road and Goldstream Avenue near Langford Plaza.

Out near Camosun Interurban campus, work continues on Wilkinson Road between Alan Road and Interurban Road which has slowed traffic in that area for some time. Traffic is also slow on West Saanich Road between Elk Lake Drive and Viewmont Avenue.

Sunday is seeing a mix of sun and cloud hanging over Greater Victoria, with plenty of blue sky and sunshine to enjoy in the 7 degrees Celsius weather. There is a low likelihood Greater Victoria will see any rain Sunday, according to Environment Canada’s weather service. That’s likely to stay low for the next 24 hours, with sun and cloud expected for Monday as well.

There was no reported sail waits for B.C. ferries out of Swartz Bay at 2:30 p.m.

