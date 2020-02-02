(Black Press Media files)

Spotty cellphone service in B.C. leads to issues with RCMP non-emergency lines

However, 911 calls remained unaffected

Phone service for many in B.C. was disrupted Saturday and remained down on Sunday as carriers scrambled to reconnect customers.

Among those disrupted were police non-emergency lines. As of Sunday, police departments like the one in Burnaby remained without a phone connection.

However, 911 calls remain unaffected.

According to Bell, the disruption to their service was caused by a third-party fibre line that went down near North Bend on Saturday, which affected calls for Bell Mobility and Virgin Mobile. Others carriers such as Telus and Rogers did not specify what had happened.

The first half of the weekend in B.C. was marked by major wind and rain for the south coast and interior. On Saturday, hundreds of people were trapped after a landslide at a ski resort near Agassiz and on Sunday, the Sumas border crossing in Abbotsford closed due to flooding.

PHOTOS: Cars, semis turned around as flood closes Sumas border crossing

READ MORE: $150 helicopter shuttle offered to people stranded on Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain

