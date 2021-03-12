B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)

Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

It’s become a spring and fall ritual for B.C. Premier John Horgan, trying to meet public demand to do away with seasonal time changes, and waiting for western U.S. states to get federal permission first.

Horgan said Friday he has renewed his efforts to persuade the U.S. Congress to allow Washington, Oregon and California to switch to daylight saving time and stay there. Yukon’s government skipped the time travel and stayed on daylight time last fall, but Horgan says economic ties between B.C. and the western states would be disrupted too much to follow Yukon’s lead.

This weekend is the most unpopular for the subject, as most B.C. residents prepare to lose an hour’s sleep on Saturday night to stay in step with the U.S. Horgan said he raised the subject recently with Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S.

“The Canadian ambassador understands our position,” Horgan told reporters March 12. “She’s working with the congressional delegations from the three western states and I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to make progress before the fall when we would be scheduled to fall backwards.

“But for now, my message to British Columbians is: We’re springing forward, change the batteries on your smoke alarms, and enjoy the spring and summer ahead.”

RELATED: Standard time better for public health, B.C. experts say

RELATED: 60% of B.C. residents don’t know why we change clocks

Some local governments have acted on their own. The Peace River region in northeast B.C. has long been on Mountain Standard Time all year round, lining up with B.C. in summer, and the East Kootenay region follows Mountain Standard and Mountain Daylight time to align with Alberta. B.C. passed legislation in the fall of 2019 to go to change the time province-wide.

Researchers at Simon Fraser and University of B.C. wrote to the government at the time, telling them the best move for public health is to go on standard time year-round. But the political winds are all blowing in favour of daylight saving time, all the time. “Our body’s internal biological clock needs exposure to morning light,” the letter emphasizes.

Washington, Oregon, California and B.C. have all prepared to stay on daylight time, but Horgan said the message from airlines, high tech, the movie and TV business is for B.C. not to go it alone.

“We have such extraordinary economic relationships going south the California, whether it be our high tech sector, working in collaboration with Microsoft and other major companies in Washington state, Hollywood North,” Horgan said. “Some of the advantages of being in the same time zone as Hollywood means that our burgeoning film and television industry, which is making record productions at this point, needs to be on the same wavelength.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stupid joke or much worse? RCMP probes loosened lug nuts in Nanaimo
Next story
COVID-19 exposure reported at Saanich middle school

Just Posted

Scott Laming and his neighbours have rallied to save the childcare facility located on the site of a proposed housing development on Raymond Street South. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Public hearing scheduled for Saanich condos opposed by neighbours rallying to preserve daycare

Proposal includes 59-units, six-storeys at 3656 Raymond St. South

Food Eco District is hosting a free, online workshop on March 15, which is geared towards teaching the basics of urban farming. The organization is also preparing to hand out garden kits for a second year. Last year, 500 kits were handed out through the My FED Farm project. (Photo courtesy of Food Eco District)
Food Eco District aims to get Greater Victoria residents planting

Upcoming urban farming workshop on March 15; garden kits to be handed out this spring

Victoria police are warning people after a fraudster posed as a CEO and convinced an employee to purchase $1,000-worth of gift cards. (Black Press Media file photo)
Fraudster impersonates CEO, steals $1,000 from unsuspecting Victoria employee

Victim purchased 10 gift cards worth $100 each

Glenlyon Norfolk School will be taking over the Oak Bay Guest House to accommodate boarding students. (Google Maps Screenshot)
Glenlyon Norfolk School to use Oak Bay Guest House for student housing

Oak Bay Guest House has run 99 years

The #MyBelmont community is celebrating its third anniversary in Langford. The 22-acre development is next to the Belmont Market, and offers both rental apartments, commercial space and condominium homes suited for first-time buyers. (Photo submitted)
#MyBelmont community celebrates three-year anniversary

The 22-acre development offers rental apartments, condominium homes, commercial space

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: How do you feel about setting your clocks ahead this weekend?

Greater Victoria residents might expect to see a few more cranky and… Continue reading

Graph tracks infections of long-term care home residents after they get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 15, 2020 to Feb. 15, 2021. Infections fell off sharply after three weeks. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 vaccine protects health staff, seniors best after three weeks

B.C. data show new infections dropped rapidly after first jab

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Police are looking for witnesses and other possible victims following two cases of vehicle wheel lug nuts being intentionally loosened in Nanaimo. (File photo)
Stupid joke or much worse? RCMP probes loosened lug nuts in Nanaimo

Car’s wheel rolls through Nanaimo park after someone tampers with vehicle wheels

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

An arrest made during an alleged drug transaction at a Nanaimo shopping centre parking lot led to the discovery of 40 litres of GHB, as well as a drug production site in another part of the city. (File photo)
RCMP arrest Nanaimo man with 40 litres of GHB in the trunk of his vehicle

Investigation leads to discovery of a drug lab in a storage locker

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

Most Read