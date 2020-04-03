BC Transit halted late night service in Victoria effective April. 3(Twitter/@BCTransit)

Spring shift in service includes no weekend late night bus services in Greater Victoria

Annual shift into spring sees additional decrease in frequency on multiple routes

Effective Friday, April 3 late night bus service is discontinued for weekends in Victoria.

Transit shifts to its spring schedule April 6 with its usual reductions on select routes to match service levels with demand when post-secondary schools are not in session.

This spring it comes with some additional reductions. That includes the temporary stop to late night service on Friday and Saturday nights as well as frequency reductions on multiple routes.

As of March 30 BC Transit limited the number of passengers allowed aboard each bus to allow for physical distancing. The organization had already enacted rear door loading and is not collecting fees.

For more information on services visit BCTransit.com, check NextRide, or call 250-382-6161.

Most Read