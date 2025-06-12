Squamish RCMP look to determine source of suspected human-caused wildfire

Squamish RCMP is looking to determine the source of the Dryden Creek wildfire, which is suspected to be human caused. Police and Squamish Fire Rescue were notified of smoke on the hillside at the end of Tantalus Road on Monday (June 9) around 5:30 p.

Police and Squamish Fire Rescue were notified of smoke on the hillside at the end of Tantalus Road on Monday (June 9) around 5:30 p.m., a news release Thursday says. Due to dry conditions, the fire spread rapidly and continued to burn.

BC Wildfire Service posted Wednesday that the size of the wildfire is now an estimated 54 hectares, and is considered out of control. BC Wildfire Service says "out of control" is described as a wildfire that is spreading or it is anticipated to spread beyond the current perimeter or control line.

There are currently 50 wildland firefighters responding to the wildfire, in addition to Squamish Fire Rescue. There are also five helicopters and four air tankers working the fire.

Squamish RCMP say the fire is believed to have started around 4 p.m. on Monday on a bike trail at the end of Tantalus Road. Police add that based on initial information, investigators suspect the fire was human caused, "however, the exact source and circumstances remain under investigation."

Squamish RCMP Staff Sgt. Gareth Bradley said police believe there were peope on the trail around the time the fire started who may have information.

"We encourage anyone who was out walking or hiking in the area to contact police, even if you think what you saw isn’t important. Sometimes the smallest detail can make a big difference."

People are asked to contact Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100.