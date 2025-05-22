SRI Homes shuts down Kelowna manufacturing facility

SRI Homes BC has been building homes since 1992

SRI Homes Kelowna will be permanently closing its modular home manufacturing facility in Lake Country.

The general manager for SRI Homes B.C. Darren Bassett made the announcement Thursday, May 22, stating the decision comes in response to market conditions that are beyond the company’s control.

SRI has experienced a series of challenges including failing to meet a deadline for work orders set out by WorkSafeBC after a biological hazard was found on Dec. 6, 2023, and for undermining a wage agreement with the union in January 2024. The company was ordered to pay $30,000 to USW Local 1-423 after a labour relations arbitrator found the modular home building company had violated the collective bargaining agreement.

And, most recently this February, SRI employees went on strike after being without a contract since July 2024. One worker told Black Press, at the time it was, "quite a toxic environment inside the plant."

However, Basset also pointed to the fact that SRI has experienced substantial increases in operating costs, which have significantly impacted operations.

“This was not an easy decision, and we have delayed it as long as possible out of respect and commitment to our employees, customers, and the communities we serve,” said Bassett. “We are sorry for the impact this closure will have, and we will work closely with all of them to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible.”

With the closure, SRI Kelowna will no longer be supplying homes except those already scheduled.

In November 2024, SRI Homes was the site of an announcement from the Mayor's Task Force on Standardized Modular Factory Built Homes of streamlining factory-built homes and rapid delivery of affordable housing.

Paul Binotto the director of Modular BC was disappointed to hear the news that SRI Homes was closing.

He said he understands it is a business decision and it was most likely a difficult one.

However, Binotto said the Mayors' Task Force on Standardized Modular Factory-Built Homes has the capacity to maintain the program despite the closure of SRI.

“Our goal is to create jobs, not remove jobs. We don’t want to see these things happening, so our goal is to fill all of these plants create jobs and get people working. We need to get out the many homes across B.C. to help address the province’s housing needs,” he said.

There is a large-sized modular plant in Penticton and Binotto said the Champion Group has many plants across the province, which will help fill the gap left by SRI closing.

“The Mayors Task Force is moving quickly and we are talking with the province and good things are happening,” said Binotto.

During last fall’s announcement, Basset said that SRI’s two plants could produce 500 homes annually but have the capacity to triple production.

For future modular home needs, Basset directed customers to contact SRI Regent in Lethbridge, AB or Moduline Industries in Penticton.