St. John Ambulance tests out virtual reality CPR and AED training

Training held on Victoria’s B.C. Parliament Building lawns

CPR-training mannequins sat scattered on the front lawns of the B.C. Parliament Buildings on Saturday.

St. John Ambulance’s British Columbia and Yukon division, alongside AED-manufacturer Zoll, hosted virtual reality CPR and AED — automated external defibrillator — training. The training was open to anyone.

“A majority of the people who’ve had [CPR and AED] training may not come across sudden cardiac arrest, so the virtual reality gives you a life-like scenario,” said Drew Binette, St. John’s director of strategic partnership and fund development.

The organization is considering bringing virtual reality into its classrooms.

“We’re trying it out to see if this is something we’re going to add to the classroom in the future,” Binette said.

Derek Sloos, who was visiting Victoria, was the first to try the training Saturday.

“I was nervous, and it was just virtual reality,” the 28-year-old, who’s yet to receive formal CPR and AED training, said. “I can’t imagine a real situation.”

Read also: Saanich lifeguards earn Vital Link awards for cardiac arrest response

He didn’t realize how hard he needs to push during chest compressions.

“It was intimidating constantly having to push harder because you feel like you’re going to hurt the individual,” Sloos said.

Binette compared the virtual reality training to a game.

“We’ve kind of made it fun,” he said.

The exercise, which plays out of an app from Zoll, can be used by anyone with virtual reality goggles, including the cardboard models, Binette said. The app will provide the trainee with a percentage score after the virtual reality exercise.

The score measures whether or not the trainee is performing compressions at the right speed and with the right depth.

Sloos scored a 38 per cent, which sits roughly in the middle of scores Binette has seen for first time users with no CPR or AED training.

“I’ve seen anywhere from 10 per cent to 50 per cent, so we have a lot of training to do,” Binette said.

Don’t expect to score 100 per cent with limited practice, of course. Binette, who was a paramedic for 12 years, said he scored an 88 per cent.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Oak Bay firefighters find time for Sausage Fest fundraiser
Next story
Ceremony marks opening of Sidney’s Community Safety Building

Just Posted

Ceremony marks opening of Sidney’s Community Safety Building

Several on hand for event

St. John Ambulance tests out virtual reality CPR and AED training

Training held on Victoria’s B.C. Parliament Building lawns

Oak Bay firefighters find time for Sausage Fest fundraiser

Annual event raising funds this year for Oak Bay Sea Rescue Society

FernFest marks 24th year

Fernwood’s annual celebration brings in fans of all ages

Annual Francophone festival takes over Market Square

The free event celebrates French language with music, food and art

WATCH: Thousands gather for National Indigenous Peoples Day at Royal Roads University

Day to embrace and celebrate culture and lives of Indigenous peoples

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

B.C. couple who has raised 58 children turns to community amid cancer diagnosis

Family who raised, fostered and adopted many kids hoping to gain some precious together time to fight cancer

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

PHOTOS: Scamp the Tramp wins World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

‘He’s Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp,’ his Californian owner said.

Deals on paid time off for domestic violence ‘beginning of a wave,’ says expert

Philippines was the first country to pay for domestic-violence leave, starting in 2004

Two more charged in slaying of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Five people, including three from the same family, now facing charges

Rabbits in Vancouver apartment building died of lethal disease: ministry

The disease has previously been found in feral, commercial and pet rabbits in southern B.C.

Most Read