A student at the St. Michaels University School junior campus has tested positive with COVID-19. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

A student at the St. Michaels University School junior campus has tested positive with COVID-19. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

St. Michaels junior school student tests positive for COVID-19

St. Christopher’s Montessori closed Monday due to exposure

A St. Michaels University School student at the junior campus in Oak Bay has tested positive for COVID-19.

Head of School Mark Turner addressed the case in a letter to parents on Saturday.

“We have been informed that a member of the junior school at the Victoria Avenue campus has tested positive for COVID-19. All students, faculty and staff from the middle and senior schools, on our Richmond Road campus, can be assured there has been no risk to them from this exposure and therefore school will resume as normal on Monday morning,” Turner wrote.

Spokesperson Stuart Hill declined to comment further on how the quarantine situation will work for students and staff of the junior campus.

It’s the second outbreak of COVID-19 to affect Victoria schools since the Jan. 4 restart. The childcare behind Cloverdale elementary shut down last week due to four cases, two children and two staff members.

READ ALSO: Families warned of positive COVID-19 cases at Cloverdale daycare in Saanich

Due to the potential exposure of siblings, St. Christopher’s Montessori in Oak Bay sent a letter to its parents that it has closed its doors on Monday. St. Christopher’s had two families come forward who have older siblings in the same SMUS cohort as the student who tested positive. The Montessori school is undergoing a precautionary deep clean and will reopen Tuesday. It is encouraging parents to make the decision as to whether they should send their back child to school starting Jan. 12.

Turner said SMUS’ COVID-19 response committee met on Saturday to gather expert advice from Island Health.

SMUS junior school parents will receive a message directly from Island Health if their child is considered high-risk and is required to self-isolate.

“All other students and staff can be reassured that they are not required to self-isolate; however, everyone should continue monitoring for symptoms, in keeping with our existing expectations,” the SMUS letter said.

Island Health remains responsible for all contact tracing.

“We have been preparing for this moment for some time. We feel that with an appropriate sense of perspective, we will be able to move on with priority given to safety, a continued progression for the majority in the classroom, and a hope and expectation that perhaps with a vaccine in the future, we will be able to take further steps toward normality,” Turner wrote.

READ MORE: COVID-19 reported at Vancouver Island high school

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Coronavirusoak bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We have had enough’: B.C. Nurses’ petition condemns ‘hefty’ license fee hike
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Victoria Hart House long-term care

Just Posted

A St. Michaels University School student of the junior campus in Oak Bay has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Maps Image)
St. Michaels junior school student tests positive for COVID-19

St. Christopher’s Montessori closed Monday due to exposure

(www.pikist.com)
Sooke mom feels the pinch of school fees

‘Where does it stop?’ asks Lisa Hartt

VICTORIA, B.C.: August,12, 2019 - Maddie, played by Melanie Rose Wilson in a scene from upcoming Telefilm Talent to Watch feature film All-in Madonna. The small-town drama follows a teenage Maddie, who discovers dark secrets about her father and must reconcile herself with the father she knew, and the man he may actually be. Directed by Arnold Lim, produced by Ana de Lara, written by Susie Winters and Executive Produced Robin Chan. VICTORIA, B.C. August 12, 2019. (BLUE LAKE FILMS LTD).
Victoria Film Festival returns with virtual viewing

Lineup features 50 films including Vancouver Island-produced All-in Madonna

Police are asking for information after an $11,000 custom mountain bike was stolen from a yard on Saturday. (Courtesy of VicPD)
$11,000 custom bike stolen from Victoria backyard

Police seeking information from public

The MV Chelan, pictured here arriving in Sidney in 2018, is the only vessel capable of servicing the Sidney-Anacortes run. A new report finds a privately-run service feasible but subject to many obstacles. (Black Press Media file photo)
Private ferry service between Sidney and Anacortes feasible, according to new report

A private service would face several obstacles though

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

Thousands of petitioners call on the government to waive license fees for nurses of all classifications. (File Photo)
‘We have had enough’: B.C. Nurses’ petition condemns ‘hefty’ license fee hike

The petition has gathered nearly 16,000 signatures

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring is among the elected officials in the region who have taken to social media to disavow COVID-19-related racism in the community. (File photo)
‘Vile; filled with racism’: Officials condemn reaction to Cowichan First Nations COVID outbreak

North Cowichan Mayor Siebring, Cowichan Valley MLA Furstenau among those to speak out

(RCMP)
RCMP still looking for Alberta man missing since 2019, now believed to be in B.C.

Mounties said they are concerned for Wetsch’s wellbeing

A couple of truck drivers were chatting while waiting for the traffic to start moving Sunday night after a head-on collision shut down Highway 5. The roads weren’t cleared until late in the evening. (Stephanie Hagenaars photo)
Man in hospital, dog dead after suspected impaired driving crash in B.C. Interior

Police now looking for witnesses

Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Teves (34) checks Tanner Pearson (70) during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Vancouver, on Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
UPDATE: Vancouver Canucks say they’ll be back on the ice after COVID scare

Team says the move was made out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Director of police services Clayton Pecknold speaks during a press conference at the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 19, 2016. Accessibility to British Columbia’s municipal police complaints process can and should be improved, its commissioner says, as the office faces criticism from both legal advocates and the head of Vancouver’s police union. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Change needed for access, outreach: B.C. police complaints commissioner

The office only investigates the 14 municipal police departments in B.C., not the RCMP

Health-care workers wait at COVID-19 testing stations located at the international arrivals area at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Feds change sick-leave benefit, applicants required to say if they travelled

The CRA says it will delay processing applications to those programs from Canadians who have travelled

Royal Bank president David McKay speaks at the banks annual meeting in Toronto on April 6, 2017. McKay says it’ll take a few million people in the country getting vaccinating to get the country on track for an economic rebound. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
At least 4 million Canadians need vaccines for country to look at reopening economy: RBC

McKay says government relief will have to continue and become focused on areas of the economy

Most Read