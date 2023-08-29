Stabbing victim staggers up to Nanaimo gas station to ask for help

Man suffers non-life-threatening wound in incident downtown Aug. 27

A stabbing victim needed to stagger up to a downtown business last night to ask for help, but will be OK.

Emergency crews rushed to a gas station at the intersection of Nicol Street, Victoria Crescent, Terminal Avenue and Esplanade at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, after a report that a man had been stabbed.

“The individual staggered into the gas station and asked somebody to call 911,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics transported the victim to hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound, police said.

Officers did not locate any suspect or evidence. O’Brien said the victim initially wasn’t forthcoming with information, but later provided a statement to RCMP, saying the suspect wasn’t someone known to him, and was an Indigenous male with long hair, 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10 and approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and reference file No. 29982.

