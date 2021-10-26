Citing staffing issues, Island Health has closed the outpatient lab at 307A 14 St., Courtenay. Photo by Terry Farrell

Citing staffing issues, Island Health has closed the outpatient lab at 307A 14 St., Courtenay. Photo by Terry Farrell

Staff shortages shutter third Island Health Comox Valley outpatient lab

Situation temporary, but Courtenay satellite will remain closed until staffing issues addressed

  • Oct. 26, 2021 5:00 p.m.
  • News

Already squeezed for lab services, the Comox Valley was hit with another health services blow Wednesday.

Citing staff recruiting struggles, Island Health announced the immediate (Oct. 27) closure of the satellite outpatient lab located at 307A 14 St., Courtenay.

“Recruitment of qualified lab staff is a challenge across Canada, not just in B.C. or within Island Health,” read the Oct. 26 information bulletin. “Medical laboratories across the province, including those in Island Health, are impacted by the increased demand for services due to the COVID-19 response.

“Lab staff shortages are particularly challenging in the Comox Valley at this time. Island Health is also experiencing higher demand for lab services. Volumes through the North Island Hospital – Comox Valley (NIH-CV) campus emergency department increased 35 per cent between October 2020 and October 2021, and outpatient collections increased 30 per cent at NIH-CV over the same period.”

The bulletin also stated that the St. Joseph’s and Cumberland outpatient labs that were closed in March 2020 will remain closed at this time.

Patients with standing orders for lab work will be accommodated at the NIH-CV outpatient lab. LifeLabs also has an outpatient lab in Courtenay at 1599 Cliffe Ave. that residents can use for many outpatient lab needs.

A sign on the front entrance to the lab indicates the closure was for this week only (Oct. 25-29), however, the information bulletin indicates the closure will remain in effect until Island Health has more sustainable staffing levels – an issue they are addressing.

ALSO: Island Health apologizes after nursing shortage closes hospital ER for 12 hours

Comox ValleyHealthcare

Previous story
COVID-19 booster shot to be available to all British Columbians 12 and older by May 2022
Next story
West Shore businesses concerned about potential cost of paid sick days

Just Posted

Former Saanich teacher and Boys and Girls Club leader Travis Mitchell was issued an 18-month conditional sentence for possession of child pornography on Oct. 13. (Black Press Media file photo)
Former Saanich teacher, kids club leader sentenced for child pornography possession

A new branch of the Royal BC Museum in Colwood’s Royal Bay neighbourhood is expected to be completed by summer 2025. It will house collections, archives and a research department. (Black Press Media file photo)
New Royal BC Museum facility in Colwood raises stakes for design

Ships continue to work to control a fire on board the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Fires in cargo ship off B.C. coast may take days to put out: coast guard

West Shore RCMP arrested two men suspected of conducting a series of recent break-and-enters during a traffic stop on Oct. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Serial break-in suspects arrested in Langford