Staffing issue closed Emergency Room at Saanich Peninsula Hospital until Sunday 7 a.m.

A hospital in Greater Victoria closed its emergency room because of a staffing issue.

Saanich Peninsula Hospital did not accept new patients until 7 a.m. Sunday morning because of what Island Health described as a staffing issue as announced in a social media post Saturday evening.

“Please go to Victoria General Hospital or Royal Jubilee Hospital if you require emergency services,” read a tweet.

The Peninsula News Review has reached to Island Health for additional details about the nature of the staffing issue and the effects of the temporary move.

