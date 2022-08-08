Recycling collection will likely be delayed in Greater Victoria this week amid staffing shortages. (Black Press Media file photo)

Staffing shortages likely to cause more recycling collection delays in CRD

Residents asked to leave materials out past scheduled date

People in Greater Victoria are once again asked to be patient as recycling pick up could see disruptions again this week.

The Capital Regional District said Monday (Aug. 8) that service delays could run through this Friday as its collection contractor, Emterra Environmental, continues to face staffing shortages.

The CRD asks residents to leave materials at the curb if their recyclables haven’t been collected by 9 p.m. on their scheduled date. Emterra will attempt to recover materials this week where possible, the CRD said.

Those with items that aren’t picked up within 48 hours are asked to email their address to crdbluebox@emterra.ca.

Recycling collection in recent weeks has been disrupted by the staffing issues at Emterra and the recent heat wave.

