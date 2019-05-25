Stan Lee’s former manager arrested on elder abuse charges

Keya Morgan was taken into custody in Arizona early Saturday on an outstanding arrest warrant.

A former business manager of Stan Lee has been arrested on elder abuse charges involving the late comic book legend.

Los Angeles police say Keya Morgan was taken into custody in Arizona early Saturday on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Morgan was charged earlier this month with felony allegations of theft, embezzlement, forgery or fraud against an elder adult, and false imprisonment of an elder adult.

Authorities say Morgan sought to manipulate and exert control over Lee even though he didn’t have authority to act on Lee’s behalf.

Lee died in November at the age of 95.

Attorney Alex Kessel has said Morgan has never abused or taken advantage of Lee. An email was sent Saturday to Morgan’s attorneys.

Bail has been set for $300,000. Morgan will eventually be extradited to Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

