Star power: Greater Victoria attractions land funding to boost tourism

B.C. Aviation Museum and the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory will receive more than $400,000 in funding from the federal government

The Friends of the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory Society will receive $165,440.

Two prominent Greater Victoria attractions – the British Columbia Aviation Museum and the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory – are set to receive more than $400,000 in funding to enhance their appeal and attract more visitors to the region.

The Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) announced that it will allocate over $4.3 million in funding to 24 organizations across the province, with the Saanich observatory and North Saanich aviation museum among the recipients.

PacifiCan, the federal agency dedicated to supporting British Columbia's economy, is investing to help tourism attractions draw more visitors.

Harjit Sajjan, the minister responsible for PacifiCan, emphasized that now is the ideal time to explore everything that British Columbia has to offer.

“British Columbia is home to world-class tourism attractions and entrepreneurs with ambitious plans to welcome visitors to B.C. and bring more B.C. products to international markets. With spring break around the corner, now is the perfect time to explore all that B.C. has to offer," said Sajjan in a press release.

The British Columbia Aviation Museum will receive $250,000 to create a dedicated display for the Martin Mars firefighting aircraft.

This iconic aircraft, which played a significant role in aerial firefighting efforts, will be showcased to engage visitors and highlight the history of aviation in British Columbia.

Meanwhile, the Friends of the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory Society will receive $165,440 for the creation of new programming, site improvements, and targeted marketing efforts.

These initiatives aim to solidify the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory’s reputation as a premier tourist destination and educational resource in the region, which is also known as the "Centre of the Universe" for its significance in astronomical research.

This funding announcement comes at a time when tourism is a vital part of the provincial economy.

In 2023, B.C.'s tourism industry generated $22.1 billion in revenue, and these new investments are aimed at further boosting the sector’s growth.