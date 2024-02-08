Starbucks recalls cake pops after B.C. mom allegedly finds a pill in one

The RCMP and Starbucks Canada are currently investigating the incident

On the morning of Feb. 1, a Comox Valley mother shared that she allegedly found a pill encrusted inside a Starbucks cake pop.

Isabelle Piper told news sources that she made the not-so-sweet discovery as her five-year-old son bit into the treat as she was finalizing her payment at the coffee shop’s drive-thru.

The woman made a complaint and the on-location managerial staff took back the item in question.

Shortly after, the Comox Valley RCMP arrived at the location of the incident at around noon.

“We have seized the cake pop and the pill,” said Const. Monika Terragni. “The pill will be sent to our forensic laboratory for analysis. “At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident. Of course, if anyone experiences something similar, we would like them to call us and make a report right away.”

Starbucks Canada provided the Black Press with an official statement on the ongoing situation.

“Starbucks is aware of this incident and is actively investigating together with our supplier,” reads the report. “We have issued a voluntary stop sell and hold on a certain lot of the birthday cake pops in Canada out of an abundance of caution while the investigation is underway. We remain in contact with the customer and will co-operate with the authorities throughout the investigation.”

Black Press has reached out to Piper for additional comments. The article will be updated as more information becomes available.

NEWSLETTER: Sign up for local news updates to your email