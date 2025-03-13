Stars and Stripes flags coming down in Cranbrook

U.S. flags have been removed at the Cranbrook archway entrance and Western Financial Place to match longstanding city policy

U.S. flags at the City of Cranbrook arches entrance and Western Financial Place are being removed, as it contradicts the city's flag policy, according to a staff update.

Following complaints into city hall that the Stars and Stripes were being displayed on municipal infrastructure, the city re-examined its flag policy and discovered that flying the flag of another country contravenes the existing policy.

A staff report notes that there's no historical record regarding the inclusion of the U.S. flag at the arches entrance. Historically, Cranbrook had a "Sister City" relationship with Coeur d’Alene that was formalized in 1987, however, that relationship has not been active for many years.

The U.S. flag at Western Financial Place has been on display for sports reasons as the former tenant — the Kootenay Ice — competed against teams in the WHL's U.S. division, while the current occupant, the BCHL's Cranbrook Bucks, previously had a U.S.-based opponent in the Wenatchee Wild.

Should an American-based sports team compete in Cranbrook at one of the arenas for an event, a U.S. flag can be erected, according to staff.

"I think it's important to follow our own policy and be consistent with that," said Councillor Norma Blissett, during a council meeting on March 10. "If we open the door on flying flags for whoever is coming to town, then we open that can of worms that we have already closed with our policy. So I would rather just follow through on our policy [and] remove the flag at this point.

"It's been an oversight that it has been left up for all this time."

The flag removal comes amid a tariff war initiated by American President Donald Trump, who has slapped tariffs on Canadian products imported into the U.S. and has repeatedly vowed to escalate trade disruption, while also threatening economic annexation.

The Canadian federal government has responded with counter-tariffs, while provinces are also taking action, such as removing American alcohol from government liquor stores. British Columbia is also implementing a toll on U.S. commercial traffic travelling through B.C. to Alaska, while Ontario is implementing a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity being exported to the northern United States.